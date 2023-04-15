Islamabad bans BBQs, bonefires and tree cutting in Margallah Hills National park

ISLAMABAD – A magistrate in the federal capital has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for next two months in Margallah Hills National park, prohibiting tree cutting, bonfires and BBQs inside the park.
Additional District Magistrate Sheryar Arif Khan has issued the order after it was brought to his notice that “BBQs, smoking, bonfires, burning and littering of garbage, littering of plastic, carrying flammable items such as lighters, charcoal, matchsticks, bottles of petrol / kerosene oil and tree cutting is leading to loss of habitat, polluting water and clearing or breaking up of land for other purposes in the Margalla Hills National Park, which constitute violation of Section 21.4 of the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979”.
Fire season is about to start. Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been issued for next 2 months in Margallah Hills National park, prohibiting bonfires & bbqs inside park. A dedicated magistrate has been assigned to IWMB so violators can be prosecuted @WildlifeBoard pic.twitter.com/VD4jvwVRyO— Rina S Khan Satti (@rinasaeed) April 11, 2023
He said there are sufficient grounds to impose restrictions on such activities. The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has also warned of risk of forest fire in the park from April to July.
“This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of TWO MONTHS,” reads the order.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 15, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.9
|291.5
|Euro
|EUR
|315
|318
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.3
|79.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.2
|76.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|192
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.43
|773.43
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213.5
|215.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.9
|42.3
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.7
|43.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.66
|37.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.49
|3.6
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|940.78
|949.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.96
|65.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.63
|179.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.93
|28.23
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|747.46
|755.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.6
|79.3
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.5
|213.2
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.32
|27.62
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.33
|326.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.33
|8.48
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 217,800 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,730.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Karachi
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Quetta
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Attock
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Multan
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,800
|PKR 2,785
