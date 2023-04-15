Islamabad bans BBQs, bonefires and tree cutting in Margallah Hills National park

ISLAMABAD – A magistrate in the federal capital has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for next two months in Margallah Hills National park, prohibiting tree cutting, bonfires and BBQs inside the park.

Additional District Magistrate Sheryar Arif Khan has issued the order after it was brought to his notice that “BBQs, smoking, bonfires, burning and littering of garbage, littering of plastic, carrying flammable items such as lighters, charcoal, matchsticks, bottles of petrol / kerosene oil and tree cutting is leading to loss of habitat, polluting water and clearing or breaking up of land for other purposes in the Margalla Hills National Park, which constitute violation of Section 21.4 of the Islamabad Wildlife (Protection, Preservation, Conservation and Management) Ordinance, 1979”.

Fire season is about to start. Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) has been issued for next 2 months in Margallah Hills National park, prohibiting bonfires & bbqs inside park. A dedicated magistrate has been assigned to IWMB so violators can be prosecuted @WildlifeBoard pic.twitter.com/VD4jvwVRyO — Rina S Khan Satti (@rinasaeed) April 11, 2023

He said there are sufficient grounds to impose restrictions on such activities. The Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) has also warned of risk of forest fire in the park from April to July.

“This order shall come into force with immediate effect and shall remain in force for a period of TWO MONTHS,” reads the order.