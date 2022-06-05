Another fire erupts on Margalla Hills
Share
ISLAMABAD – Another fire broke out on Sunday and burnt a lush green part of Margalla Hills National Park.
Thick fumes of smoke can be seen rising from the hill range within the Margalla Hills National Park which is located on the northern edge of the country’s federal capital.
The recent bushfire reportedly broke out on Trail 5 in the Margalla Hills, and it is spreading fast in the forest.
Margalla hills at point of trail 3/5 is burning 🔥... @dcislamabad massive fire and smoke pic.twitter.com/gOV3Oq5fhm— Mona Khan (@mona_qau) June 5, 2022
Incidents of fire eruption in several Pakistani forests are increasing in wake of intensive heat waves.
TikToker Dolly defends herself after forest fire ... 03:13 PM | 19 May, 2022
TikToker Dolly caused a furore online after her forest fire videos received severe backlash and criticism. She drew the ...
Earlier, the forest fire over at Margalla was put out hours after hectic efforts by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board.
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Dua Zehra: Missing Karachi teen finally recovered from Bahawalnagar06:08 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan vs India: Arch-rivals battle at FIH Hockey5s ends in a draw05:26 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Another fire erupts on Margalla Hills04:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- 'Road to Makkah’: Pakistan’s first Hajj flight to take off from ...04:08 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- EX-PM Imran Khan returns to Bani Gala amid heightened security03:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Iqra Aziz’s beach photo goes viral12:15 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet on fire11:00 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Sidhu Moosewala's murder: Suspected killers caught on CCTV10:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022