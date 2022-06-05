Another fire erupts on Margalla Hills
Web Desk
04:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Another fire erupts on Margalla Hills
ISLAMABAD – Another fire broke out on Sunday and burnt a lush green part of Margalla Hills National Park.

Thick fumes of smoke can be seen rising from the hill range within the Margalla Hills National Park which is located on the northern edge of the country’s federal capital.

The recent bushfire reportedly broke out on Trail 5 in the Margalla Hills, and it is spreading fast in the forest.

Incidents of fire eruption in several Pakistani forests are increasing in wake of intensive heat waves.

Earlier, the forest fire over at Margalla was put out hours after hectic efforts by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board.

