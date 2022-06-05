Dua Zehra: Missing Karachi teen finally recovered from Bahawalnagar

KARACHI – Dua Zehra, the teen who first went missing from Karachi and was allegedly forced into child marriage was taken into custody along with her husband by law enforcers in Bahawalnagar, it emerged on Sunday.

Dua and her husband Zaheer Ahmed were missing as the duo changed their locations, police officials told local media outlets.

It was reported that the young couple changed two houses in the Punjab capital, then moved to Mansehra and changed residences there too while Lahore's Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) helped Karachi police to recover them.

The couple will now be shifted to Karachi and will be presented before Sindh High Court. Dua's father, who earlier moved to court against child disappearance.

Seven teams of Police led by CIA DIG Karim Khan launched the manhunt for the missing couple in parts of the country over the last two weeks. At least 16 people were detained as police raided more than 40 locations during the investigations.

Sindh police also approached the Interior Ministry for help in recovering the teenager after the Sindh High Court (SHC) instructed it to present her in court by June 10.

The development comes nearly three weeks after Dua's parents alleged that their daughter was kidnapped when she left the house to dispose of some garbage. The incident also remained in the limelight which also prompted authorities to take notice.

SHC issues notices to husband of Dua Zehra, cops ... 04:49 PM | 10 May, 2022 KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has summoned all respondents in the Dua Zehra case, as the father of the teen girl ...

Around 10 days after Dua’s parents filed FIR, the teenage girl was first recovered from Okara and she refused the abduction story, saying she married Zaheer out of her free will. Karachi teen also claimed that she was 18 years old, opposing her parents’ claim about her age.

Later, the couple moved to Lahore district and sessions court and filed a petition against Dua's father and cousin.

'Karachi Nahin Jaoon Gi!' Dua Zehra fears for ... 07:34 PM | 15 May, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Dua Zehra, the girl who went missing in Karachi and was found in Lahore a few days later with a ...

In recent days, the Karachi police failed to produce the teenager in court and the issue irked the judges. Court also expressed disappointment over the performance of Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kamran Fazal, who was removed over failure to recover the teenager.