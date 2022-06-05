Pakistan vs India: Arch-rivals battle at FIH Hockey5s ends in a draw
Men in Green thrash Poland 4-2 in shorter format of field hockey
Share
LAUSANNE – Team Green finished with a draw 2-2 against Men in Blue in a thrilling clash and stunned Poland 4-2 in their first game of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey5s competition.
Indian player Mohammad Raheel netted the ball in the very first minute of the high-voltage game and continued the momentum until Pakistan’s Liaquat Arshad hit the goal in the 7th minute. The first quarter tied at 1-1.
India again took the lead in the second quarter as Gursahibjit Singh scored a field goal deceiving the Pakistani side.
Men in Green continued attempts which were countered by the Indian side. Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman then levelled the match 2-2 ahead of the end of the second quarter.
Both sides displayed their A-game resisting each other to score any goal in the third and the fourth quarter of the match.
Before the Pakistani team drew against arch-rival India, they crushed Poland 4-2. Men in Green grabbed an early lead as Murtaza Muhammad scored a fantastic field goal in the third minute to put his side ahead.
Poland’s Rutkowski Wojciech then scored an equalizer to tie the score 1-1. Pakistan’s Abuzar then netted the ball thrice in the sixth, 12th, and 14th minutes to widen the gap between the two teams.
Asia Cup 2022: Green Shirts score at last minute ... 07:29 PM | 23 May, 2022
JAKARTA – Rana Abdul Waheed and Selvam Karthi scored a goal each as arch-rivals nations settled for a draw in the ...
Pakistan will be playing two matches against Switzerland and Malaysia. The final of the event will also be played at the close of the round-robin stage.
Pakistan fail to qualify for Hockey World Cup ... 10:49 PM | 26 May, 2022
JAKARTA – Green Shirts’ hopes to play in Hockey World Cup were dashed after they suffered a big blow at the ...
- Diseases transmission from animals to humans and climate change07:19 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Why is the use of complex fertilizers profitable?09:38 PM | 31 May, 2022
- Impact of climate change on Pakistani agriculture06:22 AM | 27 May, 2022
- Pakistan becomes a full member of the international olive council09:53 PM | 22 May, 2022
- Impact of Climate Change on Mango Production in Pakistan08:30 PM | 19 May, 2022
- Dua Zehra: Missing Karachi teen finally recovered from Bahawalnagar06:08 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Pakistan vs India: Arch-rivals battle at FIH Hockey5s ends in a draw05:26 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Another fire erupts on Margalla Hills04:57 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- 'Road to Makkah’: Pakistan’s first Hajj flight to take off from ...04:08 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- EX-PM Imran Khan returns to Bani Gala amid heightened security03:28 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Iqra Aziz’s beach photo goes viral12:15 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Anoushay Abbasi’s new bold photos set internet on fire11:00 AM | 5 Jun, 2022
- Sidhu Moosewala's murder: Suspected killers caught on CCTV10:24 PM | 4 Jun, 2022
- 42 Pakistani universities make it to Times Higher Education Asia ...07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2022
- Four Pakistanis make it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia List 202209:53 PM | 28 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022