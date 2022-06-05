Pakistan vs India: Arch-rivals battle at FIH Hockey5s ends in a draw

Pakistan vs India: Arch-rivals battle at FIH Hockey5s ends in a draw
LAUSANNE – Team Green finished with a draw 2-2 against Men in Blue in a thrilling clash and stunned Poland 4-2 in their first game of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey5s competition.

Indian player Mohammad Raheel netted the ball in the very first minute of the high-voltage game and continued the momentum until Pakistan’s Liaquat Arshad hit the goal in the 7th minute. The first quarter tied at 1-1.

India again took the lead in the second quarter as Gursahibjit Singh scored a field goal deceiving the Pakistani side.

Men in Green continued attempts which were countered by the Indian side. Pakistan’s Abdul Rehman then levelled the match 2-2 ahead of the end of the second quarter.

Both sides displayed their A-game resisting each other to score any goal in the third and the fourth quarter of the match.

Before the Pakistani team drew against arch-rival India, they crushed Poland 4-2. Men in Green grabbed an early lead as Murtaza Muhammad scored a fantastic field goal in the third minute to put his side ahead.

Poland’s Rutkowski Wojciech then scored an equalizer to tie the score 1-1. Pakistan’s Abuzar then netted the ball thrice in the sixth, 12th, and 14th minutes to widen the gap between the two teams.

Pakistan will be playing two matches against Switzerland and Malaysia. The final of the event will also be played at the close of the round-robin stage.

