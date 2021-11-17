Sajid Sadpara rescued after ‘mental breakdown’ during Everest expedition (VIDEO)
10:47 AM | 17 Nov, 2021
Sajid Sadpara rescued after 'mental breakdown' during Everest expedition (VIDEO)
KATHMANDU – Sajid Sadpara, son of late Pakistani iconic climber Ali Sadpara, was rescued after he experienced a nervous breakdown during an expedition to explore a safer route at the world's highest mountain on Tuesday.

Reports in local media said famed climber Ali Sadpara, who was accompanying French mountaineer Marc Batard his son, and Nepalese climber Pasang Nuru Sharpa, experienced a nervous breakdown at Mount Everest Base Camp in Nepal.

Local climbers identified him with the help of his passport and he was rescued who then tied him up to ensure he was transported back to the base camp safely.

Reports further claimed that the experienced hikers started the expedition to find a new, and safer route from the base camp of the tallest peak to Camp I and Camp II.

A video clip shared on social media shows the young Sadpara tied up in ropes. A man then helps the ailing climber to drink water while cheering him up following the fatal incident.

Alpine Club of Pakistan Secretary Karrar Haidri told a local news outlet that Sadpara suffered high-altitude sickness due to which he had to be sent back. The Pakistan embassy in the landlocked country had been contacted to ensure the Pakistani climber was safely airlifted.

Meanwhile, as Sajid’s clip went viral, the hashtag became the top trend on Twitter as Pakistanis took to the microblogging platform to urge the government to approach Nepalese authorities.

The singer-turned-actor Ali Zafar also took to Twitter in wake of Sajid’s accident.

Earlier in July, Sajid Sadpara retrieved the body of his father, Ali Sadpara, who was another renowned mountaineer. Ali Sadpara had been declared dead after he went missing with two of his companions during their winter summit of the deadly K2.

