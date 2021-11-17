Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid’s brother passes away

RAWALPINDI – Lala Sheikh Rafique Qamar, the elder brother of Pakistan’s Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has passed away on Wednesday.

The bereaved minister took to the microblogging platform to announce the sad news of his brother’s death. The Awami Muslim League also appealed to the nation to pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

انتہائی افسوس کے ساتھ اطلاع ہے کہ میرے بڑے بھائی لالہ شیخ رفیق قمر رضائے الہی سے انتقال کرگئے۔



ان کی نماز جنازہ آج بروز بدھ شام 6 بجے کوٹ رادھا کشن میں اداکی جائیگی-



آپ سب سے مرحوم کے لئے دعاؤں کا درخواست گزار ہوں۔ — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) November 17, 2021

The funeral prayers of Lala Sheikh Rafique Qamar will be offered at 6 pm today in Kot Radha Kishan.

People from all walks of life have expressed their condolences with Rashid and prayed for the bereaved family to bear this irrevocable loss.