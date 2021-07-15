PM Imran condoles death of former President Mamnoon Hussain

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain who passed away on Wednesday aged 80.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote “May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”

وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا سابق صدر ممنون حسین کے انتقال پر افسوس کا اظہار



مرحوم کے درجات کی بلندی کی دعا — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) July 14, 2021

Earlier, several other politicians from treasury and opposition benches and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa poured also pour condolences and prayed for the deceased.

پاکستان مسلم لیگ (ن) کے صدر اور قائد حزب اختلاف شہباز شریف کا سابق صدر ممنون حسین کی وفات پر رنج و غم اور افسوس کا اظہار۔



آج پاکستان سے محبت کرنے والے ایک صاحب کردار اور درد دل رکھنے والے قیمتی شخص سے ہم محروم ہوگئے ہیں۔#MamnoonHussain — President PMLN (@president_pmln) July 14, 2021

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, #COAS, expresses heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain. “May Allah bless his soul & give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen”, COAS. — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) July 14, 2021

سابق صدر پاکستان ممنون حسین صاحب کی وفات پر دِلی افسوس ہوا ہے۔ وہ ایک مخلص شخص تھے جنہوں نے پوری ایمانداری کے ساتھ پاکستان کی خدمت کی۔

اللہ تعالیٰ مرحوم کو جوارِ رحمت میں جگہ عطاء فرمائے۔ آمین pic.twitter.com/Uobq8C1NhI — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 14, 2021

My deepest condolences on the passing of former President of Pakistan, Mamnoon Hussain. May Allah grant his family the strength to bear this great loss. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 14, 2021

The former President Mamnoon Hussain passed away after a protracted illness, his son Arsalan Mamnoon told media on Wednesday. The 80-year-old was suffering from cancer and had been shifted to a private hospital two weeks ago. He has left behind a widow and three sons.

The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) served as the 12th President of Pakistan between September 2013 and September 2018. He had replaced Asif Ali Zardari and was succeeded by Arif Alvi. During his time in President’s office, he maintained a low-key profile, and his role was rarely seen in the nation’s politics.

Pakistan's ex-president Mamnoon Hussain dies of ... 10:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021 KARACHI – Former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has passed away after protracted illness, his son Arsalan ...

Hussain, a prominent politician belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was first appointed as Sindh governor prior to 1999’s military coup.