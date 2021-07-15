PM Imran condoles death of former President Mamnoon Hussain
Web Desk
10:20 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
PM Imran condoles death of former President Mamnoon Hussain
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his deepest condolences on the demise of former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain who passed away on Wednesday aged 80.

Taking it to Twitter, the premier wrote “May Allah bless his soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen.”

Earlier, several other politicians from treasury and opposition benches and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa poured also pour condolences and prayed for the deceased.

The former President Mamnoon Hussain passed away after a protracted illness, his son Arsalan Mamnoon told media on Wednesday. The 80-year-old was suffering from cancer and had been shifted to a private hospital two weeks ago. He has left behind a widow and three sons.

The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) served as the 12th President of Pakistan between September 2013 and September 2018. He had replaced Asif Ali Zardari and was succeeded by Arif Alvi. During his time in President’s office, he maintained a low-key profile, and his role was rarely seen in the nation’s politics.

Pakistan's ex-president Mamnoon Hussain dies of ... 10:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

KARACHI – Former President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain has passed away after protracted illness, his son Arsalan ...

Hussain, a prominent politician belonging to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was first appointed as Sindh governor prior to 1999’s military coup.

More From This Category
BISE Lahore announces date for matric exams 2021
11:15 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
Tajik defence minister, CJCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza, ...
10:45 AM | 15 Jul, 2021
Tajikistan lauds Pakistan’s role in Afghan ...
11:30 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Elderly woman among 4 killed by Indian troops in ...
11:09 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
SCO conference: Pakistan seeks close coordination ...
10:50 PM | 14 Jul, 2021
Pakistan's ex-president Mamnoon Hussain dies of ...
10:18 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Watch first teaser of Mahira Khan’s upcoming drama
08:13 PM | 14 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr