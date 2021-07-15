Tajik defence minister, CJCSC Gen. Nadeem Raza, discuss bilateral ties, Afghan peace process (VIDEO)

RAWALPINDI – Defence Minister of Tajikistan Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, who is on official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters, Rawalpindi, the military media wing said Wednesday.

A press release of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated “During the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of interest, bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and the prevailing regional environment particularly with reference to Afghanistan.”

It further added, “The dignitaries dilated upon measures to enhance the level and scope of military engagements between both countries and reaffirmed to continue to forge deeper ties.”

A smartly turned out tri-services contingent presented ‘Guard of Honour’ to Colonel General Sherali Mirzo upon his arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters.

On Wednesday, Tajikistan's Defence Minister also called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's positive role in regional peace and stability especially Afghan Peace Process. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including recent developments in Afghanistan especially the situation on the Tajik-Afghan border and measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration were discussed.

Pakistan Army Chief has also appreciated Tajikistan's efforts towards regional connectivity and its inclination to achieve the same through Pakistan.

The Army Chief said Pakistan values its brotherly relations with Tajikistan which are based on shared faith, culture and convergence on all important issues relating to regional peace, security and stability.