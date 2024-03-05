SSGC lifts ban on new gas connection in these cities

KARACHI – Sui Southern Gas Company has decided to lift ban on installation of new gas connection in a major relief to masses.

The integrated gas company is responsible for transmission and distribution of natural gas in southern part of Pakistan – mainly in Sindh and Balochistan. It means the decision to reverse the ban on new gas connection will be available in cities of the both provinces.

The major cities in the region include Karachi, Larkana, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta and Nawabshah.

Reports said the new gas connections will be provided to private housing societies in the first phase and it would be expanded to other customers in next phase.

Last month, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) announced the resumption of new gas connection installations.

According to the notification titled 'Provision of gas connections on RLNG basis in privately developed housing schemes,' the gas utility management has instructed the relevant staff to resume providing regasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG)-based gas connections based on pending lists generated through IT systems in private housing societies where the RLNG network has been established and commissioned after recovering 100 percent of the costs from the developer.

This policy will also apply to new phases, extensions, or blocks of existing housing societies commissioned on an RLNG basis as per the policy of the Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA).

The notification specifies that RLNG connections will only be provided to housing societies, phases, or blocks that have not yet received system gas connections. It emphasizes that the moratorium on system gas domestic connections will remain in place, and therefore, no processing of system gas connections should occur.