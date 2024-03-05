Policeman injured in attack on anti-polio team in Mardan

MARDAN – Unidentified gunmen attacked and injured a police officer escorting a polio team in Mardan’s Pirsadi area on Tuesday, officials reported.
SP Khalid Khan from the Saddar Circle stated that assailants on a motorcycle opened fire and fled the scene. The wounded officer was identified as Zohar Qayyum.
The incident occurred as polio workers were preparing to vaccinate residents during a five-day anti-polio campaign.
Police responded swiftly to the scene, initiating a search operation, as mentioned by SP Khan.
District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai informed that the injured officer was first taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and later referred to Mardan Medical Complex for further treatment.
This attack follows a previous incident where a policeman was martyred and three others injured in a clash with terrorists in Mardan’s Katlang tehsil.
Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.
On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|303
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|357.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.6
|75.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.69
|750.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.6
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.67
|36.02
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.12
|914.12
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.86
|59.46
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.26
|733.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.72
|77.42
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.05
|318.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
