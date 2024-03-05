Policeman injured in attack on anti-polio team in Mardan

MARDAN – Unidentified gunmen attacked and injured a police officer escorting a polio team in Mardan’s Pirsadi area on Tuesday, officials reported.

SP Khalid Khan from the Saddar Circle stated that assailants on a motorcycle opened fire and fled the scene. The wounded officer was identified as Zohar Qayyum.

The incident occurred as polio workers were preparing to vaccinate residents during a five-day anti-polio campaign.

Police responded swiftly to the scene, initiating a search operation, as mentioned by SP Khan.

District Emergency Officer Imran Khan Yousafzai informed that the injured officer was first taken to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital and later referred to Mardan Medical Complex for further treatment.

This attack follows a previous incident where a policeman was martyred and three others injured in a clash with terrorists in Mardan’s Katlang tehsil.