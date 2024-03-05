Gwadar visit: PM Shehbaz announces compensation package for Balochistan rain victims

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced a compensation package for the rain-affected citizens of Balochistan.

He made the announcement during his maiden tour to Gwadar, worst hit city by rain, since assuming charge as prime minister of Pakistan. He expressed his resolve to take all possible measures for the rehabilitation of the affected families.

The premier said Rs2 million each will be given to the families of deceased and Rs500,000 each to the injured, while Rs750,000 each will be given for fully destroyed houses. He added Rs350,000 each will be given to those whose house were partially damaged by rains.

Pm Shehbaz said the compensation amount will be distributed within four days under the supervision of Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti. He added 7,000 food packages will be distributed on daily-basis among the rain-hit people.

On the occasion, Sarfaraz Bugti also announced to immediately release Rs400 million as compensation for the eighty-three damaged boats of the fishermen of Gwadar, state broadcaster reported.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned to leave no stone unturned to rescue and provide relief to the people, affected due to torrential rains and flashfloods in Gwadar.

In recent rains, 44 people were killed in different cities of Balochistan, including Gwadar.