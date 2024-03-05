Azekah Daniel raises the heat in red outfit

KARACHI – Azekah Daniel is a charismatic Pakistani actress who has the ability to captivate the attention of audience with her style and looks.

In latest photoshoot shared on Instagram, the Noor Jehan star has been rocking the colour red in her outfit with bold makeup.

The Malaal-e-Yaar actress wore the bold jumpsuit as she posed for photos while holding red roses, leaving the fans mesmerized.

The fashion shoot was performed by Haris Fareed Khan. Fans are gushing over the beauty of the Lollywood diva as she shared the clicks on social media platform.

Azeka Daniel is also known for her roles in Aao Laut Chalain, Balaa and Cheekh.