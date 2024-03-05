10th class Chemistry exams 2024: A look into guess papers and past papers

LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) are conducting the matric examination 2024 across the Punjab with exam of the chemistry subject scheduled for March 6.

This year, thousands of candidates have enrolled for the first annual examination, which started from March 1, 2024.

Besides reading syllabus books and notes, doing past papers helps the candidate get prepared for the examination. Solving the past papers not only boost the confidence but also helps the candidate learn the structure of a paper.

The can also learn time management and marking scheme of papers.

BISE Lahore and other boards are set to hold chemistry paper on March 6. The candidates of Science group can effectively revise the subject through past papers and guess papers. Following is the chemistry guess paper for matric examination:

Following are the past papers of Chemistry: