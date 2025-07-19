Pakistani climber dies after avalanche on K2 during expedition

SHIGAR – A Pakistani climber lost his life after being struck by an avalanche during a mountaineering expedition on K2, the world’s second-highest peak.

Deputy Commissioner of Shigar, Arif Hussain, said a group of four climbers was hit by an avalanche while on the K2 expedition.

Three foreign climbers were rescued safely with minor injuries and have been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Unfortunately, one Pakistani mountaineer, identified as Mohammad Iftikhar Hussain Sadpara, could not survive the impact of the avalanche.

His body is being transferred to Skardu, and he will be laid to rest today in his native village of Sadpara.

DC Arif Hussain confirmed that the deceased climber, Mohammad Iftikhar, was a resident of Sadpara village, a community known for producing several renowned Pakistani mountaineers.

K2, located in the Karakoram range in Gilgit-Baltistan, poses extreme risks to climbers due to its harsh weather and treacherous terrain. Despite its dangers, it continues to attract local and international mountaineers from around the world.

Earlier this month, a Czech mountaineer, Klára Kolouchová, tragically lost her life after falling between Camp 1 and Camp 2 during an expedition on Nanga Parbat, officials in Diamer district of Gilgit Baltistan confirmed.

Kolouchová, 46, was part of a seven-member international climbing team, which included her husband. The group arrived in Pakistan on June 15 and reached the base camp of Nanga Parbat two days later.

According to Diamer’s Additional Deputy Commissioner Nizamuddin, members of the expedition team confirmed her death after descending back to base camp. However, her body remains at the location of the fall. Authorities are currently working to pinpoint the exact area before initiating a recovery operation.

The fall reportedly happened around 4:00 a.m. local time, as stated by the Alpine Club of Pakistan. Rescue personnel and high-altitude porters have been sent to the region, though recovery is expected to be challenging due to the mountain’s rugged and dangerous terrain.

Alpine Club of Pakistan’s vice president Karrar Haidri has expressed deep sorrow over death of the Czech mountaineer, calling her an “inspiration to climbers worldwide”.

“We are devastated by the loss of Klára Kolouchova, an extraordinary mountaineer who had conquered some of the world’s highest peaks,” Haidri said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and the global climbing community during this painful time.”