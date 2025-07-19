TikToker Sumbal Malik’s alleged Private Video Leaked Online

LAHORE – Controversial social media star Sumbal Malik made headlines after an indecent video surfaced online, causing a wave of criticism.

Sumbal is known for her obscene acts on TikTok Live and other sessions, once again found herself at center of attention. As authenticity of clip remains unconfirmed, it already triggered backlash and debate across X and other sites.

Her leaks comes amid growing trend of private or explicit videos involving social media personalities like Imsha Rehman, Manahil Malik, and many more. Responses varied with some denying legitimacy of the footage, while others have chosen not to speak publicly.

As Sumbal’s video continues to circulate, some social media users call for stricter cybercrime regulations and greater accountability on social media platforms and are once again being raised by activists and digital rights groups.

Pakistan Video Leaks

TikTok sensation Areeka Haq also shared her views on troubling trend on social media. In recent interview, Areeka alleged that some social media stars are deliberately leaking their own explicit clip in bid to go viral and gain quick fame.

She lamented growing desperation for online attention as some creators resort to more extreme tactics just to stay relevant. She even pointed to few instances where, according to her, the intent behind the leaks appears deliberate. “At first, I used to think the girls in such cases were always victims,” she explained. “But now I believe that in some cases, there might be willing involvement—though I still think most of them are genuinely wronged.”