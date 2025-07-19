Pakistan Air Force’s C-130 Hercules bags prestigious award at RIAT 2025

FAIRFORD – Pakistani jets again made headlines with jaw-dropping moment at world’s biggest military airshow, as PAF left global audiences in awe with C-130 Hercules bagging the most prestigious award, Concours d’Elegance Trophy at Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025!

Beating out aircraft from dozens of top-tier air forces, PAF’s spectacularly painted C-130 dominated static display competition, earning high praise from international aviation experts for its flawless presentation and stunning visual appeal. C-130 wowed crowds with “Eyes in the Skies” livery, symbolising vigilance and tech edge of modern air power.

The artwork not only turned heads but told a story of strength, surveillance, and Pakistan’s vision for global peace through superior defence capability.

Besides C-130, classic JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets created frenzy among aviation enthusiasts. With sleek design, AESA radar, and BVR missile capability, these combat-proven jets turned heads the moment they touched down at RAF Fairford.

At RIAT 2025, JF-17s performed in-flight refuelling mid-journey, supported by PAF IL-78 tanker aircraft in operation that left even veteran observers impressed by Pakistan’s expanding global reach and military readiness.

Tensions in subcontinent made PAF’s presence at RIAT even more electrifying. The buzz was undeniable, as analysts, media, and fans flocked to witness Pakistan’s response to regional challenges, and JF-17 Thunder did not disappoint.