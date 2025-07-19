Electricity Bills to Be delivered by Pakistan Post under New Plan

ISLAMABAD – The government officially tasked Pakistan Post with nationwide delivery of electricity bills, with postal workers distributing bills in one sub-division within each DISCO (Distribution Company).

If the trial proves successful, the distribution network will be expanded across Pakistan. Sources say discussions are underway to bring K-Electric, which operates independently in Karachi, into the plan. Officials project that Pakistan Post will fully take over bill delivery within six months. In the final phase, the printing of the electricity bills will also fall under the postal department’s responsibilities.

Instructions to facilitate the transition have already been dispatched to Postmaster Generals nationwide, signaling the beginning of a major operational shift for Pakistan Post.

In another key development, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) launched Pakistan’s first Artificial Intelligence-based Customs Clearance and Risk Management System (RMS). This milestone was announced during a high-level meeting chaired by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, aimed at evaluating ongoing reforms within the country’s apex tax collection agency.

The new system leverages AI algorithms and automation bots to assess the value and classification of goods during import and export, replacing traditional manual checks.