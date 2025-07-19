Punjab lawmaker wants to ban Beard Fashion, seeks penalty against barbers

LAHORE – A resolution landed in Punjab Assembly, calling for nationwide ban on styling and designing of beards, sparking fresh debate on balance between religious values and individual freedoms.

Rukhsana Kausar urged federal government to take immediate steps to outlaw beard styling across the country and penalize both those who seek such grooming and the barbers who perform it.

According to resolution, growing beard in its natural form is a sacred Sunnah of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). She argued that trimming, shaping, or creatively styling beards is an act of disrespect toward this religious tradition and amounts to a grave sin in Islam.

The document claims that modern beard trends are not only contrary to Islamic teachings but also promote a culture that undermines religious identity. The resolution sparked discussion on role of religion in public policy, the right to personal appearance, and the extent of state control over cultural and religious expression.

No decision has been made yet, but the issue is expected to be debated further in the assembly. Civil society members and rights groups voiced concern over potential implications for personal freedom, arguing that grooming preferences fall within the realm of individual choice.