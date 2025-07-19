Pak Army blows lid off Indian misinformation in new documentary ‘Marka-e-Haq’

ISLAMABAD – Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released documentary titled “Marka-e-Haq”, pulling back the curtain on what it calls India’s “staged provocations” and unlawful military aggression against Pakistan earlier this year.

The gripping film details the events surrounding a controversial incident in May—allegedly a false flag attack in Pahalgam, IIOJK—used by India as a pretext for launching airstrikes inside Pakistani territory. According to the documentary, Indian jets struck civilian areas, resulting in tragic casualties, including innocent women and children.

The film showcases Pakistan’s swift and precise retaliation, claiming the downing of five Indian fighter jets in a high-stakes military engagement. ISPR presents this as a stunning counterstrike that shattered India’s narrative of superiority and exposed its military vulnerabilities.

But Marka-e-Haq goes further, it levels serious accusations against the Modi government, portraying India as a state using manufactured crises, religious hatred, and media manipulation to justify its actions in the region. The documentary alleges systematic oppression of Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and accuses Indian authorities of trying to pin blame on Pakistan without credible evidence.

The failed “Operation Sindoor” is dissected in detail, with the documentary highlighting mounting pressure within India over its military and intelligence blunders. Public discontent, security lapses, and media contradictions are presented as signs of internal collapse in the Indian narrative.

Marka-e-Haq also pays tribute to Pakistan’s fallen heroes—both soldiers and civilians—framing their sacrifices as the moral high ground in a battle of justice versus propaganda.

Armed with video evidence, satellite imagery, and testimony, the film challenges global observers to reconsider the dominant narrative and demands accountability from New Delhi.

As the documentary gains traction online, it’s already sparking debate—and reigniting tensions—between the two regional rivals. With Marka-e-Haq, Pakistan has fired not just a missile, but a media salvo in the ongoing war of words and ideologies.