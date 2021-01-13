Pakistan, Turkey join hands for literacy promotion
03:35 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan and Turkey have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the promotion of cooperation in the education sector.

The agreement was signed by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Pakistan’s Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood in Islamabad, a statement by Pakistan Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Mr. Cavusoglu is in Pakistan for a two-day visit.

The deal was approved a day earlier in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Following the agreement, Turkey’s Maarif Foundation, which currently has the status of an international non-governmental organisation, will be treated as a Turkish government institution in Pakistan.

After this, Maarif Foundation will be able to expand its operations in Pakistan in terms of opening and running new campuses, cultural and educational centers, language centers, student exchange programs, and scholarships.

