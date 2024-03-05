US Consul General Hawkin visits Multan, calls for urgent action to adapt to climate change

MULTAN – For the past 20 years, Pakistan has consistently ranked among the top 10 most vulnerable countries on the Climate Risk Index.

US Consul General to Lahore Kristin K. Hawkins, during her second visit to Multan, underscored the need for urgent action to adapt to climate change and highlighted US efforts to support Pakistan through the “Green Alliance” Framework to address key challenges relating to climate change, food security, and energy.

Consul General Hawkins inaugurated the Multan Electric Power Company’s (MEPCO) Customer Facilitation Center, as part of the U.S. government’s ongoing assistance in Pakistan’s energy sector. Since 2014, the United States has supported MEPCO in deploying more than 40,000 smart meters, helping improve electricity efficiency for residents in Multan. “USAID’s partnership with MEPCO has delivered great results. We have introduced new approaches and technologies to improve customer service and to increase revenue,” noted Consul General Hawkins.

While in Multan, Consul General Hawkins also visited a US-funded fruit processing plant. Following the tour, Ms. Hawkins underscored, “We will continue to explore additional opportunities to promote sustainable agricultural practices, improve productivity, and reduce the environmental footprint of the agricultural sector – including through modern tools, techniques, and technology. These innovations support Pakistani farmers, create jobs, lower costs, reduce pollution, and strengthen Pakistan’s climate resilience.” The United States, through a $21 million dollar initiative titled the “Pakistan Agricultural Development Project,” has trained 63,000 farmers on innovative agricultural practices.

This US support for Pakistan is part of the US-Pakistan “Green Alliance” framework. Through the “Green Alliance,” the United States and Pakistan are working together to increase agricultural productivity and farmers’ incomes, while also preserving soil and water resources. “Together, through projects and partnerships like these, we can build a brighter and more prosperous future for the Pakistani people,” said Consul General Hawkins.