Prince Fahad Al Saud inaugurates 11th Pakistan Tech Summit in Riyadh by Ejad Labs

RIYADH – Ejad Labs concluded the 11th Global Pakistan Tech Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with remarkable success, marking another milestone in its mission to globalize brand Pakistan.

The event, held at Huna Takhassusi, witnessed the convergence of esteemed tech leaders, industry experts, and visionaries, fostering insightful discussions and collaborations.

Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance, highlighted the importance of the opportunities in KSA for Pakistani companies while appreciating the historic attendance of Pakistani leaders in Riyadh for LEAP 2024. During his visit to Pakistan for Future Fest 2022, Prince Fahad launched the flagship Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Tech House, a $100 million featuring projects worth $100 million expected to create more than 1,000 jobs for the next five years.

Arzish Azam, CEO Ejad Labs and Founder of Future Fest, stated that Prince Fahad has been a key supporter of Pakistani talent and Saudi Arabia will be the gateway to the world for Pakistani talent which is why 70+ Saudi delegates joined Future Fest 2022 in Lahore, resulting in $200 million+ of investments in Pakistan. He further stated that this is a time-sensitive opportunity and Pakistani companies need to make immediate headway into Saudi Arabia.

Prince Fahad appreciated Ejad Labs's work and said he hopes to join the next event in person in Pakistan. The third edition of Future Fest, Pakistan's largest technology, music, and innovation expo, concluded with resounding success, winning the title of the 'World’s Largest Innovation Expo' by attracting a remarkable 300,000 attendees over three action-packed days in Lahore on January 26-28. The event, inaugurated by Governor of Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, featured tech conferences, and global speakers.

The summit featured a distinguished lineup of leaders in the featured discussion on "Enabling Pakistani Talent for Riyadh Innovation Corridor" hosted by Zeshan Afzal Chairman Cordoba Ventures, with Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed CEO Digital Care, Munis Abdullah, CEO IBL Group, Muhammad Hassan Khan, CEO PegaSync and Muhammad Amir Akhtar Co-Founder Logigates Technologies; speeches by Abdul Samad, CEO DigiTrends, Dr. Naveed Sherwani CEO RapidSilicon, Safeer Ul Haque, CEO Indus Office Automation while featuring 200+ leaders including Iftikhar Arif GM IT Muller & Phipps Pakistan, Sanaullah Abdullah, Director Siddiqsons, Faisal Rao CEO GCS, Erdem Dereli CEO ENTREN and more.

Since the first edition held in Silicon Valley in 2019, Ejad Labs has expanded the Pakistan Tech Summit across 4 continents, and now made its mark in Saudi Arabia. This summit, organized in partnership with Huna Takhassus, Kitchenera, 24SUX9, Trade Foresight, Inseyab, PegaSync, TechX Pakistan and Kaptaan Restaurant, showcased the collective effort to propel Pakistan's tech ecosystem onto the global stage.