Prince Fahad Al Saud inaugurates 11th Pakistan Tech Summit in Riyadh by Ejad Labs

08:01 PM | 5 Mar, 2024
RIYADH – Ejad Labs concluded the 11th Global Pakistan Tech Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with remarkable success, marking another milestone in its mission to globalize brand Pakistan. 

The event, held at Huna Takhassusi, witnessed the convergence of esteemed tech leaders, industry experts, and visionaries, fostering insightful discussions and collaborations.

Prince Fahad bin Mansour bin Nasser bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, President of the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance, highlighted the importance of the opportunities in KSA for Pakistani companies while appreciating the historic attendance of Pakistani leaders in Riyadh for LEAP 2024. During his visit to Pakistan for Future Fest 2022, Prince Fahad launched the flagship Saudi Arabia-Pakistan Tech House, a $100 million featuring projects worth $100 million expected to create more than 1,000 jobs for the next five years.

Arzish Azam, CEO Ejad Labs and Founder of Future Fest, stated that Prince Fahad has been a key supporter of Pakistani talent and Saudi Arabia will be the gateway to the world for Pakistani talent which is why 70+ Saudi delegates joined Future Fest 2022 in Lahore, resulting in $200 million+ of investments in Pakistan. He further stated that this is a time-sensitive opportunity and Pakistani companies need to make immediate headway into Saudi Arabia.

Prince Fahad appreciated Ejad Labs's work and said he hopes to join the next event in person in Pakistan. The third edition of Future Fest, Pakistan's largest technology, music, and innovation expo, concluded with resounding success, winning the title of the 'World’s Largest Innovation Expo' by attracting a remarkable 300,000 attendees over three action-packed days in Lahore on January 26-28. The event, inaugurated by Governor of Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, featured tech conferences, and global speakers.

The summit featured a distinguished lineup of leaders in the featured discussion on "Enabling Pakistani Talent for Riyadh Innovation Corridor" hosted by Zeshan Afzal Chairman Cordoba Ventures, with Dr. Zakiuddin Ahmed CEO Digital Care, Munis Abdullah, CEO IBL Group, Muhammad Hassan Khan, CEO PegaSync and Muhammad Amir Akhtar Co-Founder Logigates Technologies; speeches by Abdul Samad, CEO DigiTrends, Dr. Naveed Sherwani CEO RapidSilicon, Safeer Ul Haque, CEO Indus Office Automation while featuring 200+ leaders including Iftikhar Arif GM IT Muller & Phipps Pakistan, Sanaullah Abdullah, Director Siddiqsons, Faisal Rao CEO GCS, Erdem Dereli CEO ENTREN and more.

Since the first edition held in Silicon Valley in 2019, Ejad Labs has expanded the Pakistan Tech Summit across 4 continents, and now made its mark in Saudi Arabia. This summit, organized in partnership with Huna Takhassus, Kitchenera, 24SUX9, Trade Foresight, Inseyab, PegaSync, TechX Pakistan and Kaptaan Restaurant, showcased the collective effort to propel Pakistan's tech ecosystem onto the global stage.

Gold & Silver

03:23 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Gold registers significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pak Rupee foreign exchange rate against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham - 5 March 2024

Pakistani rupee on Tuesday remains stable against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On March 5, 2024, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 74.6 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 5 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 357.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.4
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.69 750.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.6 41
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.67 36.02
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.12 914.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.86 59.46
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.26 733.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.72 77.42
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.05 318.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

