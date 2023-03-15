Azekah Daniel speaks candidly about her journey from air hostess to actor

Pakistan's rising star Azekah Daniel has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with the drama serial Balaa. The Lollywood diva who is known for her effervescent personality and ethereal beauty always manages to leave her fans in awe whether with her impeccable acting performances.

Daniel recently shared her career journey in an interview with Ayaz Samoo on ARY Zindagi's 'The Night Show.' The Dunk star revealed that she had worked as a primary school teacher before becoming a flight attendant.

She then explained that while on a flight from Sialkot to Kuwait, she experienced a scary thunderstorm that made her realise she wanted to quit her job as a flight attendant. "It almost felt like a bomb blast, was quite scary for all of us. Six months after this incident, I decided to quit the job," she added. She eventually found her calling in the entertainment industry, where she is now a prominent figure.

She revealed that quitting her job as a flight attendant was a spontaneous decision and she did not have any plans for her future at that time. Recalling the incident, she said that she refused to board the flight when the van came to pick her up and this happened again the next day, which resulted in her termination following show cause notices.

Despite quitting her job, the actress was uncertain about her career path and wasn't sure about pursuing acting even after completing her debut project.

On the work front, Daniel was recently worked in Cheekh, Malal e Yaar, Hasrat, and Tera Ghum Aur Hum.