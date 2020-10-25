SIBF 2020 opens public registrations to visit fair, attend cultural programme virtually and buy books

SHARJAH – Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) is inviting members of public to visit Expo Centre Sharjah and buy their favourite books during the 39th annual Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF2020),by pre-registering themselves on registration.sibf.com.

Four, three-hourvisitation slots are available for booking: Morning (10 am to 1 pm); Afternoon (1pm to 4 pm); Evening (4 pm to 7 pm); and Night (7 pm to 10 pm). Registered guests will be provided coloured wrist bands according to their chosen time slot that will allow them entry into the venue.

Book lovers will be able to browse through more than 80,000 titles in English, Arabic, and other languages, brought to Expo Centre Sharjah, by 1,024 publishers from 73 countries.

Likewise, for attending the 64 events and discussions that makeup SIBF 2020’s cultural programme, which will be entirely streamed online, registration for members of the public will be via the Sharjah Reads platform: sharjahreads.com.

Being held under the theme, ‘The World Reads from Sharjah’, for the first time in its history SIBF has adopted a hybrid online – offline model to ensure public health and safety amid the ongoing Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, in line with the UAE government’s efforts to curb its spread.