Pakistan Air Force Assets Remain Safe After India Targets Nur Khan, other Airbases: DG ISPR

RAWALPINDI – India advanced aggression, launching missile strikes on Pakistan’s Nur Khan Airbase, a critical military facility near Rawalpindi, near capital city Islamabad. The strikes caused massive explosions, reportedly from ballistic missiles as tensions between two nuclear-armed nations flare.

Soon after the missile strikes, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), confirmed that India launched missile strikes on multiple Pakistani airbases, including Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot. Despite the attacks, the Pakistan Air Force’s assets remain secure, with no reported damage to military equipment or infrastructure.

Pak Army chief condemned New Delhi’s aggressive actions, revealing that the strikes involved air-to-surface missiles fired by Indian jets. The missile attacks were not limited to Pakistan; India also reportedly launched missiles into Afghanistan and conducted drone strikes there. These provocative actions have heightened regional tensions.

“India’s continuous aggression, deceit, and reckless behavior are endangering the entire region, pushing it closer to a dangerous conflict,” stated General Chaudhry. He further emphasized that Pakistan would not be intimidated by India’s power or military threats.

In a stern warning, Chaudhry declared that Pakistan would respond to these provocations and that India should now prepare for the consequences of its actions.

The situation remains tense, with both nations on high alert, as the international community watches closely for developments.