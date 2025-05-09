BREAKING: Pakistan orders Full Airspace shutdown after Indian Missile Assault on airbases

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan officially closed its airspace to all aircraft, starting from 3:15 AM local time (22:15 GMT) on May 10. The closure will remain in effect until 12:00 PM local time (07:00 GMT).

According to Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority, the airspace will remain closed.

The decision comes on heels of New Delhi’s missile attacks on Nur Khan Airbase in Chaklala (Rawalpindi), Murid Base in Chakwal, and Rafiqui Base in Shorkot (Jhang district). The major escalation of hostilities between two nuclear-armed nations follows India’s air-to-surface missile strikes, which targeted Pakistan’s strategic military airbases.

The airspace closure is a direct response to the heightened security concerns resulting from the missile strikes, and Pakistan has cited the need to ensure the safety of civilian and military aircraft amid the ongoing tensions. The move underscores the gravity of the situation and the preparedness of Pakistan’s military to respond to further escalations.

Pakistan’s government and military officials have assured the public that the airspace closure will be temporary and aimed at preventing further provocations. Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation closely, with an emphasis on maintaining national security in the face of India’s aggressive actions.

The closure of airspace adds another layer of complexity to an already volatile situation, as both countries continue to engage in military confrontations, including violations of airspace and skirmishes along the Line of Control (LoC). The global community is closely observing the situation, as further escalation could have far-reaching implications for regional and international stability.