Fears of Full-Scale War as Pakistan starts retaliatory strikes after India’s Attack on Air Bases

ISLAMABAD/NEW DELHI – In alarming escalation of hostilities, Pakistan started retaliatory strikes against India after missile attacks by Indian forces targeted Pakistan Air Force (PAF) bases in Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal), and Rafiqui (Shorkot, Jhang). The counterattack is underway, with major concerns growing about the potential for a full-scale war between the two nuclear-armed nations.

As per security sources, Pakistan Armed Forces have initiated military action in response to India’s air-to-surface missile strikes, which were aimed at key military airbases. The retaliatory strikes are being seen as a response to India’s ongoing aggression, and the military sources have confirmed that the situation remains highly volatile.

The retaliatory military action comes after the Indian missile attacks on Pakistan’s strategic airbases that house important assets, including AWACS planes and refueling tankers. Despite the attacks, Pakistan’s military has assured the nation that all PAF assets remain safe and intact.

The growing military confrontation between Asian giants raised fears of full-scale war. Both nations, which possess nuclear capabilities, are now engaged in intense military exchanges, with ongoing confrontations along the Line of Control (LoC) and violations of each other’s airspace. This latest escalation has pushed the region closer to an unprecedented level of conflict.

Islamnabad response to India’s missile strikes underscores the nation’s determination to defend its sovereignty. The situation is being closely monitored by military officials, who have heightened security measures across the country.

Authorities have yet to report casualties, but the risk of further attacks and escalation remains high. Pakistan’s military has vowed to take all necessary actions to protect the nation’s security and deter further acts of aggression from India.

Pak to respond strongly to India’s provocative actions, DG ISPR Warns

Pakistan’s Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed that India targeted Pakistan’s Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases with missile strikes but assured that Pakistan Air Force assets remained unharmed. Chaudhry condemned India’s actions, including missile launches and drone attacks on Afghanistan, describing them as part of a destabilizing strategy.

He stressed that Pakistan would not be intimidated by India’s aggression and would respond accordingly. He also reported that Pakistan’s air defense intercepted most of the missiles, and those that got through caused no damage. The Pakistan Air Force tracked the missiles’ electronic signatures, providing further evidence of India’s aggression.

Chaudhry criticized India’s growing paranoia and failure to break Pakistan’s resolve, warning that the situation could escalate further. Pakistan remains vigilant and prepared to defend its sovereignty amid rising tensions in the region.