Fatah-1 rains Havoc in India as Pakistan Strikes Airbase amid escalating conflict

ISLAMABAD – In dramatic escalation of hostilities between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India, Pakistani armed forces flexed its ballistic missile capabilities by launching a Fatah-1 missile at India’s Udhampur Airbase, signaling a sharp turn in the ongoing military standoff.

Footage released by Pakistan’s military shows the precision launch of the Fatah-1 — a tactical, surface-to-surface guided missile — as part of what it calls Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos. According to Islamabad, the missile successfully hit key Indian military installations, including an airbase and a brigade command post. India, however, claims it intercepted the projectile and has downplayed the extent of damage.

Looking at the geolocation and matching the weather i am sure this is the launch of FATAH 1 which was intercepted over Miran Sahib area Jammu.. pic.twitter.com/9kcr9bmKdJ — Vikrant (@Vikspeaks1) May 10, 2025

The missile strike was described by Pakistani officials as a “measured response” to India’s overnight airstrikes on Saturday, which targeted Pakistani military positions. The Ministry of Defence stated that Pakistan’s latest move was intended to send “a clear message” about its readiness to respond with force.

In response, Pakistan alleges that India launched retaliatory missile attacks on three of its airbases, including Nur Khan Airbase near Islamabad — a claim yet to be verified by Indian authorities.

The crisis stems from an earlier wave of Indian airstrikes following a deadly militant attack in Pahalgam last month, which killed several Indian tourists. While New Delhi blames Pakistan-based groups for the incident, Islamabad has denied any involvement, accusing India of using the attack as a pretext for aggression.

The situation along the Line of Control (LoC) has since deteriorated rapidly. Both sides report dozens of casualties: Pakistan cites 36 deaths from Indian strikes, while Indian sources report 16 fatalities caused by Pakistani shelling. Drone activity, missile launches, and cross-border artillery exchanges have been reported from multiple sectors, further inflaming tensions.

Despite the rising death toll and mounting international concern, neither side has signaled a willingness to step back. Calls for restraint from global powers have so far failed to halt the military escalation.

With Pakistan showcasing its Fatah-1 capabilities and India mobilizing air and missile defenses, the standoff risks spiraling into a larger, more dangerous conflict — one with potential consequences far beyond the subcontinent.