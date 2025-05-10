‘Operation Bunyaan al Marsoos’: Pakistan blows up India’s $1.5 billion S400 air defence system

ISLAMABAD – India suffered a massive blow as Pakistan has successfully destroyed its S400 air defence system worth $1.5 billion under ongoing operation “Bunyaan al Marsoos”.

Sources said JF-17 Thunder fired hypersonic missiles which targeted the defence system in Adampur area of India.

Earlier, in dramatic escalation of hostilities between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India, Pakistani armed forces flexed its ballistic missile capabilities by launching a Fatah-1 missile at India’s Udhampur Airbase, signaling a sharp turn in the ongoing military standoff.

Footage released by Pakistan’s military shows the precision launch of the Fatah-1 — a tactical, surface-to-surface guided missile — as part of what it calls Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos. According to Islamabad, the missile successfully hit key Indian military installations, including an airbase and a brigade command post. India, however, claims it intercepted the projectile and has downplayed the extent of damage.

The missile strike was described by Pakistani officials as a “measured response” to India’s overnight airstrikes on Saturday, which targeted Pakistani military positions. The Ministry of Defence stated that Pakistan’s latest move was intended to send “a clear message” about its readiness to respond with force.

Pakistan alleges that India launched retaliatory missile attacks on three of its airbases, including Nur Khan Airbase near Islamabad — a claim yet to be verified by Indian authorities.

The crisis stems from an earlier wave of Indian airstrikes following a deadly militant attack in Pahalgam last month, which killed several Indian tourists. While New Delhi blames Pakistan-based groups for the incident, Islamabad has denied any involvement, accusing India of using the attack as a pretext for aggression.