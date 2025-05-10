‘Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos:’ Pakistan destroys India’s Udhampur, Pathankot Air bases

ISLAMABAD – Tensions continue to worsen between Pakistan and India as both sides launched Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos Against India.

In a dramatic escalation of hostilities, Pakistan launched precision strikes that have reportedly destroyed two key Indian Air Force installations the Udhampur and Pathankot air bases. According to military sources in Islamabad, these strikes were carried out in direct response to what Pakistan describes as “continued Indian aggression and provocation.”

The attack on two strategically important air bases is considered a major blow to New Delhi’s northern air defense capabilities. Pathankot air base, located near the border with Pakistan, has long been a critical operational hub for the Indian Air Force, while the Udhampur base serves as a key logistics and support station for military operations in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Breaking 🚨 : Pakistan's armed forces have launched strikes on over 12 Indian cities — including New Delhi, Jammu, Amritsar, Pathankot, and Jalandhar — as part of a coordinated campaign named Operation Bunyan-ul-Marsoos. Stay Safe , Stay Alert ‼️

– Follow for more updates. pic.twitter.com/MeTqytDLCO — IndoPakWarMonitor (@indiawartrack) May 10, 2025

In a significant rise in tensions, Pakistan has initiated Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos in retaliation to ongoing provocations from India. This operation, targeting several key locations across India, signals a sharp escalation in the conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbors.

The first strike successfully neutralized a BrahMos missile storage facility in Beas, India, sending a clear message about Pakistan’s determination to safeguard its sovereignty.

The full extent of Operation Bunyan ul Marsoos is still unfolding, with reports suggesting that additional sites across India are being engaged. These actions are seen as a response to what Pakistan views as India’s provocative measures.

While many details remain unclear, this operation has raised alarm over the potential for further escalation. Both nations, with a history of conflict, maintain strong military positions along their disputed borders, especially in the contested region of Kashmir.

This latest development has prompted calls from the global community for diplomatic engagement and restraint to avoid a larger confrontation. As the situation continues to develop, international leaders are monitoring the situation closely, hoping for a peaceful resolution.