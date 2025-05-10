US secretary speaks with COAS Munir, offers role in de-escalation between Pakistan, India

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir on Friday as Pakistan has launched a retaliatory operation against Indian aggression.

A statement issued by the state department said Rubio continued to urge both parties to find ways to deescalate and offered US assistance in starting constructive talks in order to avoid future conflicts.

The telephonic contact between the US secretary and Pakistan Army Chief comes as security forces have destroyed several Indian military installations under its “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos”.

In the ongoing operation, Pakistan has destroyed BrahMos Storage site in Beas area of India. It has also destroyed airbase at Udhampur while an airfield at Pathankot.

All those bases in India which were used to attack Pakistani people and Masajids are being targeted.

Pakistan Armed Forces have also destroyed Brigade Headquarters, “K G Top”, while a supply depot in Uri has also been ruined completely.

Through a cyber attack, 70% electricity grid of India has been made dysfunctional, Radio Pakistan reported.

Udhampur airfield, from where missiles were fired on Sikhs in Amritsar (Indian Punjab) and other locations in Pakistan, has been hit.

Pakistan Armed Forces have ruined Indian artillery gun position in Dehrangyari, while BrahMos Storage site in Nagrota has also been destroyed, inflicting heavy losses.