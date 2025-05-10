Has Pakistan captured Indian female pilot after downing another Rafale?

LAHORE – Social media is abuzz with reports that Pakistani forces have captured an Indian pilot after another Rafale jet was downed in a recent dogfight.

According to social media claims, the female pilot named “Shivangi Singh” was taken into custody from Hajira town in Poonch district of Azad Kashmir.

However, there are no official statements in this regard.

Here is what the social media claims:

🚨 Reportedly a female Indian pilot has been successfully captured in Hajira sector from 17 SQN Rafale (Confirmed) pic.twitter.com/k7I5QsGVF4 — Batman 🇵🇰 (@owlkapatha) May 10, 2025

The reports of capturing Indian female pilot comes after Pakistan launched a robust response to blatant Indian aggression under “Operation Bunyan un Marsoos” (Iron Wall).

The operation symbolizes national unity and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the homeland.

Several key Indian military sites have been targeted and destroyed.

State media reported that Pakistan has destroyed BrahMos Storage site in Beas area of India, adding that airbase at Udhampur while an airfield at Pathankot were also blown up in the attack.