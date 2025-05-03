5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR – A 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit various cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan on Saturday.

Powerful tremors were felt in Charsadda, Dir, Chitral, Swat, Bajaur and surroundings with people coming out of their houses and offices out of fear.

The tremors were also felt in Mardan, Swabi, Noshera, Swat, Abbottabad and other areas.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the intensity of the earthquake was recoded at 5.3 on Richter scale.

This is a developing story…