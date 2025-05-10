List of Indian targets hit by Pakistani forces under ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has launched “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” in response to the Indian aggression, inflicting heavy losses on the neighbouring country.

Pakistani forces have successfully hit various military installations and targets at different locations in India.

Following is the updated list of Indian targets hit by Pakistan so far:

BrahMos Storage site in Beas area of India

Airbase at Udhampur

Airfield at Pathankot.

Brigade Headquarters “K G Top”

Supply depot in Uri

Udhampur airfield, from where missiles were fired on Sikhs in Amritsar (Indian Punjab) and other locations in Pakistan, has been hit.

Indian artillery gun position in Dehrangyari

BrahMos Storage site in Nagrota

Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder hypersonic missiles destroyed India’s S-400 system in Adampur

India’s Sirsa Airfield

The Indian Military Intelligence training center in Rajouri

The operation was launched in retaliation to Indian missile strikes that hit several locations inside the country.

Earlier late Friday, India has fired missiles at three air bases inside Pakistan, however all assets of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) remained safe, military spokesman said.