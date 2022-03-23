IN PICS – Babar Azam-led squad celebrates Pakistan Day in style
LAHORE – The Pakistan cricket team on Monday celebrated Pakistan Day at the Gaddafi Stadium in Punjab’s capital before resuming their first innings against Australia on third day of the final Test.
Taking to Twitter, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) posted pictures of the squad members holding the flag of Pakistan at the stadium
The Men in Green shirts, Aussies and fans also stood for the national anthem of Pakistan before resuming the game.
The teams and fans stood up for Pakistan's National Anthem before the first session. 🇵🇰#PAKvAUS l #PakistanResolutionDay pic.twitter.com/k4jf8tMldT— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 23, 2022
🇵🇰#BoysReadyHain l #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/QLeLNmCUIJ— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 23, 2022
The Pakistani nation is celebrating the 82nd Pakistan Day with a great national spirit and enthusiasm today.
This year’s theme of Pakistan Day is Shad Rahe Pakistan and the prayer theme is part of the national anthem Markaz e Yaqeen Shad Bad.
