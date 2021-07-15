PAKvEng: Pakistan to face off England in first T20I tomorrow

The first T20 of the three-match series between Pakistan and England will be played at Nottingham tomorrow (Friday).

The match will start at 10:30 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Pakistan team will be looking to make a fresh start on the England tour after ODIs debacle.

Both sides have played five T20I series before the upcoming series, where England and Pakistan have won two series each.

The two teams drew the three-match series played last year in England 1-1 with one match abandoned.

Overall out of the 18 T20Is played between the two sides, Pakistan have won five games, England have won 12 matches while one match was abandoned due to rain.

The tourists will pin their hopes on experienced Mohammad Hafeez to score runs as the all-rounder has featured in 12 matches against England scoring 289 runs at 28.90 which included two half-centuries with best of 86 not out and a strike-rate of 127.31.

Captain Babar Azam, who is ranked number two in the ICC T20I Batsmen Rankings will be looking to repeat the heroics of third ODI at Edgbaston where he scored a scintillating 158 off 139.

Amongst bowlers, Imad Wasim has picked six wickets from five matches against England, the left-arm spinner’s best figures are two for 17.

While talking to the media in a virtual media conference, leg-spinner Shadab Khan expressed the team’s desire of making a strong comeback after losing ODI 3-0: “T20 is a different format and we have a different team. Our senior players like Hafeez and Imad Wasim have returned to the side.