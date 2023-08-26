Fans react to Yumna, Wahaj possibly starring in Tere Bin 2

Looks like the YumHaj fever is going to end anytime soon! The 7th Sky Entertainment recently shared a post asking fans if they want to witness their favourite on-screen couple, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, again.
Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s production house — which previously produced the blockbuster drama Tere Bin starring Zaidi and Ali in the lead roles — possibly might have something in store for all the “YumHaj” fans.
The caption of the Instagram post said, “Do you want to see these two together again in another 7th Sky and Geo drama serial? Let us know in the comments section.”
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by 7th Sky Entertainment (@7thskyentertainment)
The producers previously teased a possibility of Tere Bin 2 keeping in mind the unknown fate of many characters including Agha Mustafa Hassan (Malik Zubair), and Sabeena Farooq (Haya).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 26, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|314.2
|317.45
|Euro
|EUR
|339
|341.8
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|398
|402
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85
|86.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.5
|84.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|796.98
|804.98
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.28
|41.68
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.67
|44.07
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|967.24
|976.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.29
|179.29
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.15
|787.15
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|81.91
|82.61
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|338.8
|341.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 235,500 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,903.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,433 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 213,948.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Karachi
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Islamabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Peshawar
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Quetta
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Sialkot
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Attock
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Gujranwala
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Jehlum
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Multan
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Gujrat
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Nawabshah
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Chakwal
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Hyderabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Nowshehra
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Sargodha
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Faisalabad
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
|Mirpur
|PKR 235,500
|PKR 2,735
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.