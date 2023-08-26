Fans react to Yumna, Wahaj possibly starring in Tere Bin 2

Looks like the YumHaj fever is going to end anytime soon! The 7th Sky Entertainment recently shared a post asking fans if they want to witness their favourite on-screen couple, Yumna Zaidi and Wahaj Ali, again.

Producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi’s production house — which previously produced the blockbuster drama Tere Bin starring Zaidi and Ali in the lead roles — possibly might have something in store for all the “YumHaj” fans.

The caption of the Instagram post said, “Do you want to see these two together again in another 7th Sky and Geo drama serial? Let us know in the comments section.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7th Sky Entertainment (@7thskyentertainment)

The producers previously teased a possibility of Tere Bin 2 keeping in mind the unknown fate of many characters including Agha Mustafa Hassan (Malik Zubair), and Sabeena Farooq (Haya).