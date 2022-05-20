U Bank holds Polo Cup 2022
ISLAMABAD - U Bank with its dedication towards youth inclusion and participation in the uplift of the country organized a Polo Cup held at the Islamabad Club Polo Ground, on 15th May 2022.
U Microfinance Bank President & CEO - Mr. Kabeer Naqvi, formally opened the final match by pitching the ball onto the field.
During the ceremony, Mr. Naqvi shared his thoughts and said, “our ambition is to be involved in activities and events that bring youth into the mainstream and help them capitalize and harness their zeal and strength. Positive and inclusive youth is critical in the nation-building”.
U Bank’s customers and industry colleagues attended the event. Team BN (Babar Naseem) and Asean played the final match. Team BN won the match by 7 – 5 and received the trophy from Mr. Kabeer Naqvi.
