CJCSC honours Pakistan’s unseen heroes with prestigious awards 

RAWALPINDI – On behalf of the Pakistan president, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza conferred civil awards to the eminent scientists and engineers from strategic organizations for their meritorious services.

He conferred the awards at the Investiture Ceremony held at Chaklala Garrison, Rawalpindi.

A total of 35 awardees were conferred with the awards, said a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

It said seven officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz, 15 officers were awarded President’s Award for Pride of Performance and 13 officers were awarded Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

Chairman JCSC lauded the services of the scientists and engineers; hailing them as the nation’s unseen heroes.

While addressing the awardees, the CJCSC said, “You, all, have selflessly contributed towards strengthening the foundations of a resilient nation; and for that, we are forever indebted to you.”