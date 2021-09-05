Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 September 2021
Web Desk
08:48 AM | 5 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 September 2021
Share

KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 114,500 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 98,100 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,925 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,960.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Karachi PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Islamabad PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Peshawar PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Quetta PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Sialkot PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Attock PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Gujranwala PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Jehlum PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Multan PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Bahawalpur PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Gujrat PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Nawabshah PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Chakwal PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Hyderabad PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Nowshehra PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Sargodha PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Faisalabad PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548
Mirpur PKR 114,500 PKR 1,548

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 September ...
08:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 September ...
10:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 September ...
08:40 AM | 2 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 September ...
08:44 AM | 1 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 31 August 2021
08:43 AM | 31 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 30 August 2021
08:44 AM | 30 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Nida Yasir trolled for showing a lack of knowledge about Formula-1 cars in old interview
09:20 PM | 4 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr