Celebrities stuck in Thailand are finally coming back to Pakistan

After over two weeks of being stranded in Thailand, the cast and crew of Ishrat made in China is finally coming back to Pakistan.

The cast and crew members of Ishrat Made in China which include actors Sanam Saeed, Sara Loren, Mohib Mirza, Shamoon Abbasi and Imam Said were stuck in Thailand as flights kept getting cancelled amid fears of coronavirus pandemic.

Mirza and other celebrities pleaded the government, the Prime Minister Imran Khan, Film Producers association, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to help them return to Pakistan.

Following this, actor Sara Loren shared the happy news of everyone coming home on Twitter.

Finally some light in these tough times .Thank you to the Pakistani authorities.just been informed that we will be flying back to our homes tomorrow .( Tuesday 14th April 2020) @ImranKhanPTI @PTIofficial — ( sara loren) (@saraloren101) April 13, 2020

“Finally some light in these tough times. Thank you to the Pakistani authorities. Just been informed that we will be flying back to our homes tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14, 2020,” the actress wrote, tagging PTI and Imran Khan.

Another lead actor of the film, Shamoon Abbasi also shared the news and thanked everyone involved in making their return possible.

