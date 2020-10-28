Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged!

The couple took to social media to announce the happy news:

View this post on Instagram @blakeshelton yes please! ???????????? gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 27, 2020 at 10:09am PDT

Sharing a photo of her ring alongside her new fiancé, Stefani wrote, "@blakeshelton yes please! ???????????? gx."

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!" wrote Shelton, posting the same picture.

The duo began dating in 2015 after interacting on the set of 'The Voice'.

Both of them have been married previously. Stefani has three children with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, whereas Blake got divorced from second wife Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage.

