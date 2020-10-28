Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are engaged
Share
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged!
The couple took to social media to announce the happy news:
View this post on Instagram
Sharing a photo of her ring alongside her new fiancé, Stefani wrote, "@blakeshelton yes please! ???????????? gx."
"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!" wrote Shelton, posting the same picture.
The duo began dating in 2015 after interacting on the set of 'The Voice'.
Both of them have been married previously. Stefani has three children with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, whereas Blake got divorced from second wife Miranda Lambert after four years of marriage.
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Smog issue: Punjab decides to close brick kilns till Nov 701:52 PM | 28 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan Mission to the UN observed Kashmir Black Day in Solidarity ...01:43 PM | 28 Oct, 2020
-
-
-
-
-
- Celebrity makeup artist Shoaib Khan recreates Halime Sultan’s look01:31 PM | 28 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran arrives in Lahore for a day-long visit today09:21 AM | 28 Oct, 2020
- FIA arrests ‘RAW spy’ involved in target killings, bombings from ...04:14 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- PM Imran slams France's Macron for deliberately provoking Muslims02:46 PM | 25 Oct, 2020
- 15 men gang-raped, filmed teenage sisters in Punjab02:16 PM | 25 Oct, 2020