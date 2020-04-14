Abdullah Qureshi pays tribute to doctors in his own style
Asma Malik
01:43 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Abdullah Qureshi pays tribute to doctors in his own style
Share

ISLAMABAD- Pakistani young and talented singer Abdullah Qureshi has recently released a new single ‘Daro Na’, to pay tribute to the masked heroes fighting the coronavirus.

Qureshi, who also produced the song, says he wrote it over a video call with his bandmates. “I was feeling particularly sad about everything that has been going around in the world,” he said. “It is just our little contribution to lighten a candle of hope in people’s hearts during these trying times and let those who are fighting for us know that we appreciate and respect them.”

The video has been directed by Muzammil Hasan Zaidi and features actors Aijjaz Aslam, Amar Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Zoya Nasir, Usman Mukhtar, Sabeena Syed and Abdullah Sultan paying their respects to the healthcare workers fighting day and night against the deadly virus.

View this post on Instagram

Check out Daro Na on YouTube! #DaroNa (LINK IN BIO)

A post shared by Abdullah Qureshi (@abdullahqureshiofficial) on

Despite the lockdown and social distancing, Qureshi has continued to release new music. ‘Daro Na’ is the second single he has released during the pandemic.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.

More From This Category
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on ...
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Abdullah Qureshi pays tribute to doctors in his ...
01:43 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Celebrities stuck in Thailand are finally coming ...
01:33 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
'Game Of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju recovers ...
01:12 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Mawra Hocane reveals 'Aangan' will be released on ...
01:03 PM | 14 Apr, 2020
Indian film body warns singers against online ...
12:54 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Mansha Pasha remember Mashal Khan on his third death anniversary
02:37 PM | 14 Apr, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr