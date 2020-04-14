Abdullah Qureshi pays tribute to doctors in his own style

ISLAMABAD- Pakistani young and talented singer Abdullah Qureshi has recently released a new single ‘Daro Na’, to pay tribute to the masked heroes fighting the coronavirus.

Qureshi, who also produced the song, says he wrote it over a video call with his bandmates. “I was feeling particularly sad about everything that has been going around in the world,” he said. “It is just our little contribution to lighten a candle of hope in people’s hearts during these trying times and let those who are fighting for us know that we appreciate and respect them.”

The video has been directed by Muzammil Hasan Zaidi and features actors Aijjaz Aslam, Amar Khan, Rabya Kulsoom, Zoya Nasir, Usman Mukhtar, Sabeena Syed and Abdullah Sultan paying their respects to the healthcare workers fighting day and night against the deadly virus.

Despite the lockdown and social distancing, Qureshi has continued to release new music. ‘Daro Na’ is the second single he has released during the pandemic.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.