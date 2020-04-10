Celebrities and entertainers who have died from complications related to COVID-19
LAHORE - The world is going through crucial times as coronavirus is getting out of control and millions of people have been affected by the viral disease so far along with several celebrities, athletes and politicians on a daily basis. While several have recovered completely following treatment or isolation at home, or are on the road to recovery, others have been less fortunate and have died from COVID-19.
Below is the list of celebrities who passed away suffering from COVID- 19:
1. Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, 81, died on 24th March due to complications from coronavirus. He was a lung cancer survivor who had chronic COPD. He was best known for his works Master Class, The Ritz and Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune.
2. Italian actress Lucia Bosé, 89, who appeared in more than 50 movies, died on 23rd March of pneumonia after being infected with COVID-19.
3. Grammy-winning singer Joe Diffie, known for hits like Third Rock from the Sun and John Deere Green, passed away on 29th March at the age of 61.
4. Actor and celebrity dialect coach Andrew Jack, 76, died of complications from coronavirus on 31st March. He portrayed Major Ematt in the Star Wars movies and worked on dialects and accents with top Hollywood stars such as Christian Bale.
5. 68-year-old actor Jay Benedict, best known for his roles in Aliens and The Dark Knight Rises, died on 4th April due to coronavirus complications.
6. Grammy- and Emmy-winning singer Adam Schlesinger, 52, best known for his hit Stacy’s Mom, died on 1st April as a result of complications from COVID-19.
7. 73-year-old singer-songwriter John Prine, who won a lifetime achievement award at the Grammys this year, died on 7th April as a result of complications related to COVID-19.
Our beloved John died yesterday evening at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville TN. John contracted Covid-19 and in spite of the incredible skill and care of his medical team at Vanderbilt he could not overcome the damage this virus inflicted on his body.
8. Actress Lee Fierro, best known for her role in Jaws, died at the age of 91 on 5th April due to health complications related to coronavirus.
9. Hal Willner, 64, music sketch producer and record producer for Disney tribute albums, also passed away on 7th April due to complications.
10. Allen Garfield, a veteran character actor in the 1970s (best known for Nashville, The Conversation and Beverly Hills Cop II) died of coronavirus on 7th April at the age of 80.
Many celebrities have been spreading safety advice over coronavirus outbreak, requesting fans to stay at home and stay safe. Singer Katy Perry shared a video on a Chinese microblogging site, saying, “I just wanted to let you know that we are all with you at this time, fighting. Stay healthy, positive... as best as you can. We are sending our prayers and we will get through this.” The video was shared by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus on Twitter, who thanked the star for sharing an important message of solidarity.
