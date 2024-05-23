Gold price falls by whooping Rs6,200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold saw whooping decrease in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday in line with dropping international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price declined by Rs6,200 to reach Rs242,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs5,315 to settle at Rs207,476 in local market.

The precious commodity also suffered losses in the international market as the price plunged by $62 to reach $2,355 per ounce.

This is the third consecutive session that gold registered losses owing to investors’ declining interest in the commodity.

A day earlier, per tola gold price dropped by Rs300 to close at Rs248,200. Similarly, the price of 10-gram was traded at Rs212,791 in local market after it saw a decline of Rs236.