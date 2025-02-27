PM Shehbaz to take notice as Pakistan suffer humiliating elimination from Champions Trophy

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will personally take notice of Pakistan’s humiliating elimination from the Champions Trophy 2025.

It was stated by PM’s aide Rana Sanaullah in an interview with a private news channel, stating that he would ask the premier to take up the issue in cabinet and parliament.

The remarks come in backdrop of Pakistan’s unimpressive performance in the ongoing tournament as Mohammad Rizwan-led side suffered two back-to-back defeats.

Earlier on Feb 3, India beat Pakistan by six wickets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to qualify for the semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy. It was Pakistan’s second defeat in as many matches in the tournament after they went down to New Zealand in the opening match by 60 runs.

After opting to bat first, Pakistan were dismissed for 241 in 49.4 overs. In turn, Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century led India to a six-wicket win with 45 balls to spare.

Pakistan are scheduled to play Bangladesh in their final group match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Lamenting on the affairs of Pakistan Cricket Board, he said there was need to look at what had been happening in last five to ten years.

He said heavy salaries and perks are being given to office bearers of PCB despite the fact that some of them are even unaware of their responsibilities.

“You will be surprised after hearing about the perks and privileges of other officer bearers — you’ll be confused whether they are officials of a Pakistani institution or those belonging to a developed nation,” he told Geo News.

Sanaullah stressed that there is a need of a consistent system to improve cricket in the country.