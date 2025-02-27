Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Ramazan package 2025: Punjab starts sending Rs10,000 money order to deserving families

LAHORE – The Punjab government has started distributing money orders among underprivileged families under Nigahban Ramazan package 2025 before the start of the holy month of fasting.

Instead of essential commodities, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has this year decided to provide Rs10,000 cash to three million low income and deserving families.

The amount will help people to buy necessary items so they can observe the holy month with ease.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has emphasized the importance of conducting this initiative with the highest standards of integrity. She has directed the administration to adopt measures that ensure transparency in every step, from registration to the final distribution of aid.

Equally significant is her insistence on treating recipients with respect and ensuring the elimination of long queues and delays. This approach ensures that the program is not just about providing financial or material support but also about preserving the dignity of those who benefit from it.

The Nigahban Ramzan Package is more than just a welfare initiative; it is a manifestation of the government’s heartfelt commitment to uplifting vulnerable communities. It symbolizes a service rooted in devotion and compassion, offering relief to those who need it most during the sacred month of fasting and reflection.

This initiative reaffirms the Punjab government’s belief that public service is not merely an obligation but an opportunity to bring comfort and care to millions. Citizens are encouraged to take advantage of this program by registering through the online portal or seeking help from their local offices. For further assistance, the helpline is just a call away. The Nigehban Ramzan Package is not only a support system but also a gesture of solidarity and humanity, ensuring that no one is left behind during this blessed time.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

