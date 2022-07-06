Sindh announces public holidays for Eidul-Adha 2022
Web Desk
07:31 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Sindh announces public holidays for Eidul-Adha 2022
Source: File photo
Share

KARACHI – Sindh government on Wednesday announced a five-day-long holiday for Eidul Adha in the southeastern region.

Following the footsteps of the federal government, the Sindh government announced Eid holidays in the province from July 08 to July 12.

An official notification has also been issued in this regard. Departments and offices engaged in prevention and control of Covid, and rain emergency duties will not get relief for these days, per notification. 

On Sunday, the Sharif-led coalition government approved a five-day public holiday from July 8 to July 12 (Friday to Tuesday).

Eidul Adha will be celebrated on July 10 as the Zilhaj moon was not sighted, the country’s moon-sighting committee announced last month.

Pakistan announces 5 holidays on Eidul Adha 02:30 PM | 3 Jul, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The federal government on Sunday announced five holidays to celebrate Eidul Adha in the ...

The Feast of Sacrifice is one of two Eid festivals celebrated by Muslims to commemorate Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son to God. Muslims slaughter animals to mark the occasion while the meat is shared with family members and the poor.

Pakistan Railways cuts train fares by 30pc on ... 06:32 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced to reduce the fare by 30 percent for three days on account of Eidul ...

More From This Category
Pakistan Railways cuts train fares by 30pc on ...
06:32 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Rana Sanaullah says recordings made to expose ...
05:44 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Pakistan trims budget for armed forces ...
04:52 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
'National tragedy': Monsoon rains, flash floods ...
04:24 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
PM Shehbaz’s son sends Rs1 billion defamation ...
02:40 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Emergency declared in Quetta as monsoon rains ...
02:26 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sunny Leone’s new video of getting body massage goes viral
07:04 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr