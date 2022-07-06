Yashma Gill shares her views regarding Humayun Saeed’s famous dialogue

Web Desk
08:00 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Yashma Gill shares her views regarding Humayun Saeed’s famous dialogue
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to her impeccable acting skills, her calm and collected persona sets her apart from her contemporaries.

Pakistani blockbuster drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho rose to unprecedented fame which flooded the lead cast with adulation and accolades. In particular, superstar Humayun Saeed also won praises for his performance. It seems that Gill is also Saeed's fan.

In her latest interview, the Azmaish star expressed her views regarding the Dillagia actor and she shared her two cents on the popular actor and producer. She was asked about working with Faysal Qureshi, Sheheryar Munawar and Humayun Saeed.

Discussing the Bin Roye actor, Gill mentioned his infamous dialogue and said. "'Ye mard humhare peeche do takay kay bhi nae':"

On the work front, Gill has been praised for her performance in many drama serials including Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai and Phaans.

Armeena, Yashma come out in support of Dania Shah ... 09:11 PM | 12 Jun, 2022

KARACHI – Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s third wife Dania Shah came under fire after her husband, a famous TV host ...

More From This Category
Sunny Leone’s new video of getting body massage ...
07:04 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Nora Fatehi’s new video of playing cricket in ...
06:06 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Fia Khan’s new bold pregnancy photoshoot with ...
05:33 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Dolly’s new TikTok video goes viral
03:42 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Nawal Saeed melts hearts with new sizzling photos ...
05:10 PM | 6 Jul, 2022
Babar Azam all praise for Fahad Mustafa’s new ...
04:00 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sunny Leone’s new video of getting body massage goes viral
07:04 PM | 6 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr