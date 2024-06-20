Search

Former Indian cricketer David Johnson dies tragically after falling from balcony

06:43 PM | 20 Jun, 2024
David Johnson, a former Indian cricketer known for his contributions in both domestic and international cricket, met an untimely demise after falling from the balcony of his apartment in Bengaluru. The incident, as reported by Indian media, occurred while Johnson was at home with his wife and two children.

Johnson, who began his cricketing journey in 1995 through India's prestigious domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy, later went on to make his Test debut for Australia in 1996. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, prompting an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media from fellow players and fans alike.

Despite battling health issues in recent times, Johnson remained active in the cricket community, overseeing an academy near his residence. His unexpected passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his loved ones and the cricket fraternity, who remember him not only for his cricketing prowess but also for his dedication to the sport.

Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Johnson's fall, and further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.

