Former Indian cricketer David Johnson dies tragically after falling from balcony

David Johnson, a former Indian cricketer known for his contributions in both domestic and international cricket, met an untimely demise after falling from the balcony of his apartment in Bengaluru. The incident, as reported by Indian media, occurred while Johnson was at home with his wife and two children.
Johnson, who began his cricketing journey in 1995 through India's prestigious domestic tournament, the Ranji Trophy, later went on to make his Test debut for Australia in 1996. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world, prompting an outpouring of grief and condolences on social media from fellow players and fans alike.
Despite battling health issues in recent times, Johnson remained active in the cricket community, overseeing an academy near his residence. His unexpected passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his loved ones and the cricket fraternity, who remember him not only for his cricketing prowess but also for his dedication to the sport.
Authorities are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding Johnson's fall, and further details are awaited as the investigation progresses.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 20, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Baht
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
